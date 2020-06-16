E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

RAF Lakenheath airman who died following North Sea crash named

PUBLISHED: 10:16 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:27 16 June 2020

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Archant

The identity of a US airman, based at RAF Lakenheath, who died after his plan crashed into the North Sea has been named.

The 48th Fighter Wing confirmed that the pilot Keith Allen, a 1st Lt. who had only been part of the wing since February.

A spokesman for the 48th Fighter Wing said: “With next of kin notifications complete, we can confirm that the pilot killed in yesterday’s F-15C Eagle crash was 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen, assistant chief of weapons and tactics for the 493rd Fighter Squadron.”

He is survived by his wife and parents.

Lt. Allen’s jet was off the north-east coast of England at approximately 9.40am on Monday, June 15, when the accident happened.

He had been taking part in a routine training exercise with fellow pilots from RAF Lakenheath.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

Colonel Will Marshall, 48th Fighter Wing commander, said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Lt. Allen, and mourn with his family and his fellow Reapers in the 493rd Fighter Squadron. The tremendous outpouring of love and support from our communities has been a ray of light in this time of darkness.”

MORE: Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Meet the Suffolk Punch foal with a royal connection

Sandy and Tom Walne with Heather and her foal, Roger. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Meet the Suffolk Punch foal with a royal connection

Sandy and Tom Walne with Heather and her foal, Roger. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

RAF Lakenheath airman who died following North Sea crash named

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Therese Coffey takes on Marcus Rashford in Twitter row on poverty

Therese Coffey has found herself in a Twitter spat with Manchester United and England star Marcus Rashford. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Power saw stolen following vehicle break-in

A power saw was stolen after a vehicle parked in Pepys Avenue, Worlingham was broken into. Picture: Google Images

Garbutt’s free-kicks, KVY’s crackers or Flynn’s flying header - what’s your pick for Town goal of the season?

Luke Garbutt celebrates his cracking free-kick against Tranmere Picture: STEVE WALLER

UK declared free of bird flu after East Anglian farm outbreak contained

The UK has been declared free of bird flu after an outbreak at a chicken farm near the Norfolk-Suffolk border was contained in December. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24