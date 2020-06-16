RAF Lakenheath airman who died following North Sea crash named

The identity of a US airman, based at RAF Lakenheath, who died after his plan crashed into the North Sea has been named.

The 48th Fighter Wing confirmed that the pilot Keith Allen, a 1st Lt. who had only been part of the wing since February.

A spokesman for the 48th Fighter Wing said: “With next of kin notifications complete, we can confirm that the pilot killed in yesterday’s F-15C Eagle crash was 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen, assistant chief of weapons and tactics for the 493rd Fighter Squadron.”

He is survived by his wife and parents.

Lt. Allen’s jet was off the north-east coast of England at approximately 9.40am on Monday, June 15, when the accident happened.

He had been taking part in a routine training exercise with fellow pilots from RAF Lakenheath.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

Colonel Will Marshall, 48th Fighter Wing commander, said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Lt. Allen, and mourn with his family and his fellow Reapers in the 493rd Fighter Squadron. The tremendous outpouring of love and support from our communities has been a ray of light in this time of darkness.”

