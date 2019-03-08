E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

US fighter jet test flights over Suffolk revealed

PUBLISHED: 16:27 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 01 October 2019

Captured from the cockpit of an F-15 by Senior Airman Trevor McBride, these pictures show two RAF Lakenheath F-15s and the iconic Vulcan XH558 flying together for their first and last time.

Captured from the cockpit of an F-15 by Senior Airman Trevor McBride, these pictures show two RAF Lakenheath F-15s and the iconic Vulcan XH558 flying together for their first and last time.

Archant

Osprey helicopters, Hercules aircraft and F-15 fighter jets will be seen in the skies over Suffolk this week.

Captured from the cockpit of an F-15 by Senior Airman Trevor McBride, these pictures show two RAF Lakenheath F-15s and the iconic Vulcan XH558 flying together for their first and last time.Captured from the cockpit of an F-15 by Senior Airman Trevor McBride, these pictures show two RAF Lakenheath F-15s and the iconic Vulcan XH558 flying together for their first and last time.

The 48th Fighter Wing, 100th Air Refuelling Wing and 352nd Special Operations Wing are preparing to carry out a 48-hour readiness exercise from October 2 to 4, which will include limited flying at night.

The air force have already warned Suffolk residents to expect some noise disruption overnight however have vowed, where possible, to limit flying between sunset and sunrise.

Read more: 48-hour test flight exercise planned over Suffolk

Details about the planned flights, out of RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall, have now been revealed.

The flights will involve F-15E Strike Eagles, F-15 Eagles, KC-135s, CV-22 osprey helicopters and C130 Hercules.

You may also want to watch:

The aircraft will carry out the majority of their flights over the North Sea however adverse weather could force them inland, over Suffolk and Norfolk.

The USAF said "communities in East Anglia and the surrounding regions" may see and hear US aircraft taking off from, and landing at, the two bases in West Suffolk.

They may also see and hear the planes transiting to training ranges over the North Sea several times between sunset and sunrise.

Col. Will Marshall, 48th Fighter Wing commander, said: "We understand the disturbance night flying operations can cause and we will continue to minimise the impact of our training programme however possible.

"These types of exercises are necessary to ensure our airmen maintain a level of readiness to fly, fight and win for our nation, the United Kingdom and our allies."

Most Read

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

Yellow weather warning in place for heavy rain across Suffolk

Lightning at Needham Lake Picture - STEVEN MCELREA

Person injured in serious crash between car and bin lorry

Police have closed the B1116 Harleston Road at Weybread following a serious crash. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

Yellow weather warning in place for heavy rain across Suffolk

Lightning at Needham Lake Picture - STEVEN MCELREA

Person injured in serious crash between car and bin lorry

Police have closed the B1116 Harleston Road at Weybread following a serious crash. Picture: Simon Parkin

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Air ambulance on scene as person trapped following crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance is currently at the scene of a crash in The Avenue, Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I’m a little less scared of him now... I see his softer side’ – Gill on Lambert

Ipswich Town first team coach Matt Gill and manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Ross Halls

Binge-eating Ipswich bus driver ‘reverses’ diabetes after losing more than 3 stone

Colin Quarton, a bus driver for Ipswich buses, has sent his diabetes into remission after losing 3st 5lbs in 20 weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jet test flights over Suffolk revealed

Captured from the cockpit of an F-15 by Senior Airman Trevor McBride, these pictures show two RAF Lakenheath F-15s and the iconic Vulcan XH558 flying together for their first and last time.

‘She adores him’: Ed Sheeran urged to help after sad Ettie, 6, misses Ipswich gigs with brain injury

Ettie Curtis. Picture: KLARA CURTIS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists