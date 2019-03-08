US fighter jet test flights over Suffolk revealed

Captured from the cockpit of an F-15 by Senior Airman Trevor McBride, these pictures show two RAF Lakenheath F-15s and the iconic Vulcan XH558 flying together for their first and last time. Archant

Osprey helicopters, Hercules aircraft and F-15 fighter jets will be seen in the skies over Suffolk this week.

The 48th Fighter Wing, 100th Air Refuelling Wing and 352nd Special Operations Wing are preparing to carry out a 48-hour readiness exercise from October 2 to 4, which will include limited flying at night.

The air force have already warned Suffolk residents to expect some noise disruption overnight however have vowed, where possible, to limit flying between sunset and sunrise.

Details about the planned flights, out of RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall, have now been revealed.

The flights will involve F-15E Strike Eagles, F-15 Eagles, KC-135s, CV-22 osprey helicopters and C130 Hercules.

The aircraft will carry out the majority of their flights over the North Sea however adverse weather could force them inland, over Suffolk and Norfolk.

The USAF said "communities in East Anglia and the surrounding regions" may see and hear US aircraft taking off from, and landing at, the two bases in West Suffolk.

They may also see and hear the planes transiting to training ranges over the North Sea several times between sunset and sunrise.

Col. Will Marshall, 48th Fighter Wing commander, said: "We understand the disturbance night flying operations can cause and we will continue to minimise the impact of our training programme however possible.

"These types of exercises are necessary to ensure our airmen maintain a level of readiness to fly, fight and win for our nation, the United Kingdom and our allies."