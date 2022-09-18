Renowned US producer Tony Gerber joins Suffolk music festival

American music pioneer Tony Gerber will be performing as part of Woodbridge Ambient Music Festival - Credit: JAN PULSFORD

A renowned American music producer will be performing a virtual festival as part of a Suffolk town’s music weekend next week.

Tony Gerber, an ambient music pioneer, will be streaming online his performance of the Native American flute by the Cumberland river in Tennessee to the Woodbridge Ambient Music Festival taking place from September 23-25.

He will be joining a number of musicians taking part in the celebration of the town’s links with acclaimed ambient producer Brian Eno, who worked with Talking Heads, U2 and Coldplay, among others.

Star Talvin Singh will also be performing - Credit: Archant

Among these will be star Talvin Singh, known as the father of modern Asian electronica music and musician and composer Tom Rogerson, who worked with Eno.

Festival producer Jan Pulsford said: “The link between technology and ambient music has always been strong.

“Music is made from vibrations on both stringed and electronic instruments. Tony is a prolific composer and has introduced many musicians in the USA and online, to ambient music and virtual spaces. We are lucky to have him join what is an amazing line-up for the weekend festival.”

Legendary music producer Brian Eno, who was born in Melton - Credit: Vickie Flores

The Longshed in Tide Mill Way will be the venue for many of the festival events, which will include a daily ‘Chill in the Longshed,’ with visual music and films ‘Sisters with Transistors’ and ‘Exploring the Music Metaverse’.

There will also be a local food market, yoga, children’s events, workshops, poetry and wellbeing sessions, along with displays about how climate change affects the River Deben.

The River Declaration will also be read, focused on the rights of the River Deben, including to flow freely, to be free from pollution and the right to native biodiversity.

Other music performers include Girl in a Gale, 100 Poems, Tallulah Goodtimes, Bonuru, Mawhrin Skel, Aartwork, Sundowners, Mix Master Lyon, Dronescape, Anthony Awad, Hardwired, Tristan Burfield, Daryl Robinson, Under the Sun, Nick Nicholson Electron Chorus and Will Fergusson.

The events are due to finish at 10pm each day.

Tickets include a weekend ticket costing £15 per person, which gives entrance to all events.

Day tickets cost £10 and children under-13 are free with any adult ticket.

Tickets are on sale now and can be booked by visiting https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/345761671467