US jets to practice flypast over Suffolk this morning

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 8:24 AM October 15, 2021   
An F15 fighter jet landing at RAF Lakenheath, Suffolk similar to the one flown by US airman Kenneth

An F15 fighter jet landing at RAF Lakenheath, Suffolk, similar to the ones that will be used for the flypast - Credit: PA

US jets are set to fly over Suffolk today as practice for a flypast in London this weekend.

Four F-15s will be doing a practice flight from RAF Lakenheath to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this morning between 9.15 - 9.45am, before the NFL International Series game this weekend.

They will be passing over Suffolk again for the actual flypast, which will take place between 2.15pm and 2.45pm on Sunday October 17. 

Their route will take them over Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury, Colchester, Hadleigh and Stowmarket. 

The jets will fly over the stadium on the last note of the United States national anthem, before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins.

Kick off for the match is set for 2.30pm.

The flyovers will be done by the 492nd Fighter Squadron, which is a part of the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath. 

The four aircraft are based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk and will consist of two F-15C/D Eagles and two F-15E Strike Eagles.

Flyovers like this are done "to showcase the capabilities of the aircraft while also inspiring patriotism and future generations of aviation enthusiasts".

