Did you see parachuters in the sky this afternoon?

PUBLISHED: 17:37 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:57 07 April 2020

Parachuters thought to be from the United States Air Force were spotted in the sky near Felixstowe Picture: ANDY JACKLIN

Parachuters thought to be from the United States Air Force were spotted in the sky near Felixstowe Picture: ANDY JACKLIN

Parachuters believed to be from the United States Air Force (USAF) were seen in the skies over Felixstowe this afternoon

Parachuters thought to be from the United States Air Force were spotted in the sky near Felixstowe Picture: ANDY JACKLINParachuters thought to be from the United States Air Force were spotted in the sky near Felixstowe Picture: ANDY JACKLIN

Andy Jacklin snapped the servicemen in action from his home in Trimley St Martin before posting the images to Facebook.

He wrote: “USAF out to play on Felixstowe coast.”

American air force personnel practice parachuting every few months in Suffolk, depending on the weather.

Parachuters thought to be from the United States Air Force were spotted in the sky near Felixstowe Picture: ANDY JACKLINParachuters thought to be from the United States Air Force were spotted in the sky near Felixstowe Picture: ANDY JACKLIN

The county is home to a large military presence, with RAF bases such as Mildenhall primarily supporting American forces.

