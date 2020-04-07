Did you see parachuters in the sky this afternoon?
PUBLISHED: 17:37 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:57 07 April 2020
Archant
Parachuters believed to be from the United States Air Force (USAF) were seen in the skies over Felixstowe this afternoon
Andy Jacklin snapped the servicemen in action from his home in Trimley St Martin before posting the images to Facebook.
You may also want to watch:
He wrote: “USAF out to play on Felixstowe coast.”
American air force personnel practice parachuting every few months in Suffolk, depending on the weather.
The county is home to a large military presence, with RAF bases such as Mildenhall primarily supporting American forces.