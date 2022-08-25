U-turn as one of Suffolk's largest fireworks displays is saved

One of Suffolk's largest and long-running fireworks displays has been saved after the permission for use of the venue was initially withdrawn. - Credit: Archant

The Big Night Out, which also involves a fairground, food outlets and bonfire, is held in Long Melford to mark Bonfire Night every November.

The future of the event was called into question after the National Trust's Melford Hall withdrew permission for use of the parkland.

Previously, the property's general manager Leigh Freeman said: "The events in their current form take place in some of the more sensitive areas of the parkland and recent events have had a significant impact on ground conditions and the sensitive archaeological features within the grade II listed park."

However, in a U-turn which sees one of Suffolk's largest fireworks displays saved, the event will now be running as planned in November.

A National Trust spokesman said: "We are delighted to be able to confirm that the National Trust, the Hyde Parker family and Project 7 have come to an agreement that will allow the 2022 Big Night Out to take place in its current location, with minor adjustments in place to ensure that the ground conditions are protected.

"It was always our hope that a solution could be found that benefitted the community and ensured the more sensitive area of the park was protected.

"We are really keen to support future events on the parkland and will work with the community to facilitate these."

President of Project Seven, the local fundraising organisation that runs The Big Night Out, Andrew Haggar said: "It means a great deal for the community that the display will be able to go ahead.

"When it was cancelled, I actually learnt an awful lot about the extended impact it has. Some fans come down for the weekend, meaning local hotels and food and drink outlets also profit. It really is a bigger social event than I originally thought."

Previously, the event was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 concerns, making its 2022 comeback all the more important.

The Big Night Out will now return to be enjoyed by an estimated 10,000 people for its 48th year at Melford Hall.