Care home rated the best in mid-Suffolk by residents and relatives

PUBLISHED: 13:42 16 July 2020

Uvedale Hall care home in Needham Market has achieved an exceptional rating in an independent review based on feedback from care home residents and their relatives. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

Uvedale Hall care home in Needham Market has achieved an exceptional rating in an independent review based on feedback from care home residents and their relatives. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

Archant

A Suffolk care home has achieved an exceptional rating in an independent review based on feedback from care home residents and their relatives.

Manager Jon Hammond and staff on their 'Trooping the Colour' day held for the residents. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMESManager Jon Hammond and staff on their 'Trooping the Colour' day held for the residents. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

Uvedale Hall care home in Needham Market is part of the Healthcare Homes Group and provides dedicated residential care for up to 29 people.

It has received high praise from the public and scored an impressive 9.8 out of 10 and is currently ranked as first place amongst care homes in the mid-Suffolk region.

A recent review states: “It is hard asking a parent to go into care even if it is only for a short period of time.

“I have done this recently with a heavy heart, I was so very worried about how mum would be. I should have saved my energy.

“Mum was delighted with her room, the food was excellent she could do as much or as little as she wanted, the staff and carers were amazing, caring, thoughtful, trustworthy and available all the time - they were all amazing, the care was outstanding in all aspects of her stay. Thank you.”

Manager Jon Hammond said: “Everything we do at Uvedale Hall is based around person-centred care. Our services are based around individuals, designed entirely around their needs. This high rating and positive feedback tells us that we’re getting this right, so we’ll be doing everything we can to maintain and build on our high standards.”

