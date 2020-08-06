E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Olly Murs to headline virtual V Festival in Essex

PUBLISHED: 12:31 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:31 06 August 2020

Olly Murs will headline a virtual V Festival alongside Anne-Marie and Dizzee Rascal Picture: SEANA HUGHES

Pop stars Olly Murs, Anne-Marie and Dizzee Rascal are to headline a virtual V Festival in Essex later this month.

The music festival, which was hosted simultaneously at Hylands Park near Chelmsford and Weston Park in Staffordshire, has not been held since 2017.

But the event is set to return in a virtual fashion later this month in the form of a live special recorded at Hylands Park, with fans watching from home.

The three-part special will feature hour-long episodes hosted by presenter Maya Jama and comedian Joel Dommett on ITV2 from August 21-23.

Organisers have said the shows will feature a mix of live music and feature a “nostalgic look back at the most iconic V Festival sets of all time”.

Olly Murs said: “V Festival holds a very special place in my heart as not only did I used to go every year with my mates and camp as a punter, but I later got the chance to actually perform there and be invited back four times.”

