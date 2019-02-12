Blooming cheek! 200 red roses stolen before Valentine’s Day from florist

The roses were stolen in from Juniper Flowers in Sudbury. Picture: Katie Collins/PA Wire Archant

A sneak thief stole 200 single red roses worth £1,000 from a Sudbury florists shop.

Juniper Flowers in Sudbury Picture: JUNIPER FLOWERS Juniper Flowers in Sudbury Picture: JUNIPER FLOWERS

The blooms were in two boxes taken from Juniper Flowers overnight on Monday, February 11.

Owner Anne Jones said: “It seems a delivery I was expecting came sooner than it should have done so they were left outside overnight.

“The thief must have seen them and decided it was an easy way to make a fast buck around Valentine’s Day.”

Anne said the roses would have sold for £5 each but their loss would not hit trade at what is one of the busiest times of the year.

Juniper Flowers owner Anne Brown Picture: JUNIPER FLOWERS Juniper Flowers owner Anne Brown Picture: JUNIPER FLOWERS

“It’s not going to affect the business as I’ve got plenty of stock in, but it’s a shame that someone should do this,” she said.

“Sudbury is a lovely place, all my customers and the community in general have been very supportive since they heard what had happened.”

Anne has had the North Street business for eight years and employs three part-time staff.

Anyone with information or who is offered roses for sale is asked to call Suffolk police on 101.