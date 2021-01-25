Published: 7:30 PM January 25, 2021 Updated: 2:20 PM February 19, 2021

While a candlelit dinner for two in a restaurant or pub is off the cards this year due to lockdown, a number of Suffolk eateries and caterers have put together some tasty menus to ensure you and your loved one can still enjoy the day and have some delicious, lovingly-made fare.

Here’s just some of the local spots offering options for the Valentine's weekend.

The Unruly Pig will also be serving its takeaway Sunday lunch this Valentine's Day - Credit: The Unruly Pig

The Unruly Pig, Bromeswell

This Suffolk gastropub has put together a special Valentine’s Day menu, allowing you and your loved one to enjoy a gourmet meal from the comfort of your own home. For £45 per person, you can tuck into a range of delights including sourdough brioche, three-year aged Parmesan agnolotti pasta, and beef or mushroom and goats cheese wellington. For dessert, there’s rhubarb and custard, as well as Pump Street chocolate truffles.

The pub is also offering its normal takeaway menu throughout the Valentine’s weekend, including its Sunday roast. Delivery is free within five miles of the pub, or free within 15 miles if a minimum of £60 has been spent. To place an order or to find out more, call 01394 460310.

Moriarty's Valentine's Prohibition package comes in entirely recyclable packaging - Credit: Moriarty's

Moriarty’s, Bury St Edmunds

This West Suffolk espresso and cocktail bar has put together it’s very own Valentine’s Prohibition package – perfect for any couple who fancies a few drinks to celebrate the day. Each package costs £60 and comes with six cocktails in glass bottles or jars, popcorn and chocolate-dipped strawberries for two.

To place an order for delivery on Saturday February 13, the deadline to order is Thursday February 11 at 11pm. Delivery is available to those in the IP32 and IP33 postcode. To place an order, call 07588 106507.

A smashable white chocolate heart, filled with brownies, cookies, marshmallows and fudge - Credit: The Runaway Bakery

Runaway Bakery, Gedding

Surprise your loved one with sweet ‘smashable’ heart from Runaway Bakery. The exterior heart is crafted from white chocolate that has been dyed pink and decorated with edible rose petals. Inside, you will find a selection of handmade truffles, mini cookies or mini brownies, marshmallows and fudge. Each heart costs £20 each, and can be delivered anywhere within a five-mile radius of Gedding, including Thurston, Moretonhall and Woolpit. The last day for placing an order is Friday February 5. To order yours, call 07581 374177.

A white chocolate smashed heart from The Runaway Bakery, filled with fudge and brownies - Credit: The Runaway Bakery

Assington Country Kitchen, Assington

Savour a delicious three-course meal this Valentine’s Day from this south Suffolk eatery. For starters, enjoy a cold platter for two which includes a bed of potatoes and Russian salad, layered with your choice of either cured meats and cheese, or smoked fish and prawns.

For mains, choose from salmon en croute, pork fillet wellington or roast vegetable strudel – all served with Dauphinoise potatoes and seasonal vegetables. Finish off your meal with a trio of desserts, featuring a Belgium chocolate and raspberry tart, Biscoff cheesecake, and lemon and passionfruit meringue nests. All three courses can be purchased for £40. Last orders for Valentine’s Day are Saturday February 13 before 12pm. Orders can be placed at 01787 210242.



The Star at Lidgate, Newmarket

The Star at Lidgate has curated a special takeaway menu for Valentine’s weekend. For £48 per couple, choose from a selection of dishes including smoked salmon and cod cake, Suffolk outdoor-reared pork fillet, and chocolate caramel cheesecake. All orders come with a rose, and must be pre-ordered by Wednesday February 10, where a designated 10-minute collection slot will be arranged for the evening of Saturday February 13. To find out more about the full menu or to place an order, call 01638 500275.

Have breakfast in bed this year with a selection of bagels from Bagel or Beigel - Credit: Bagel or Beigel

Bagel or Beigel, Mendlesham

Looking to have a romantic breakfast in bed? Mendlesham’s Bagel or Beigel has created a special just in time for Valentine’s Day this year. Its ‘love beigel’ features cinnamon and brown sugar throughout, and pairs wonderfully with vegan cinnamon cream cheese.

This can be ordered as part of a part-baked baker’s dozen, or in the beigel box which includes a variety of beigels, pickles, mustard and salt beef. Last orders are Thursday February 11, for delivery on Saturday February 13. Deliveries can be made across Suffolk, or nationwide via post. Orders can be placed by calling 077924 90033.

Marksman Produce, Bury St Edmunds

Surprise your nearest and dearest with a Valentine’s Day hamper delivered straight to your door. For £25, you will be sent a gift-wrapped wooden hamper filled with two Champagne flutes, two single servings of Pink Tosti champagne, one red rose, chocolate hearts, strawberries and champagne cream cheese, caramelised red onion and rioja cheese, a pack of luxury cheese and chutney.

The hamper also includes your own custom message on a card. Available for pre-order until Sunday February 7, deliveries will be made on Saturday February 13. Delivery is available to a number of locations within a 20–25-mile radius of Bury St Edmunds, including Ipswich, Sudbury and Stowmarket. To place an order, call 01284 700345.

Italian doughnuts from The Open Kitchen - Credit: The Open Kitchen

The Open Kitchen, Woodbridge

This year, The Open Kitchen has put together a Valentine’s Day menu, available to order during the first two weekends of February. Dishes featured include spaghetti nduja polpette with parmesan, Italian donuts, tiramisu brownies, and lobster and crab ravioli. At £25 per person, or £34 per person with wine, customers can pre-book a delivery slot for a £5 deposit to ensure availability. Delivery is free within three miles of Woodbridge on Fridays, or collection on Saturdays. To place an order, call 07590 581118.

Beef wellington - Credit: Forage Kitchen

Forage Kitchen, Blackthorpe

The team at Forage has curated a Valentine’s Day box that can be delivered to your home, featuring a dine-at-home pre-prepared meal for two. Made using the finest local produce, choose from either a three, five or seven-course meal, starting at £35 per person.

Dishes available include gin-cured salmon canapes, beef wellington, beetroot agnolotti pasta, and a cheese board featuring a selection of local cheese. Also included are wine pairings and a chocolate tasting experience. Delivery is available for £7.95 and will be delivered by courier on Friday February 12. Alternatively, click and collect is available on either Friday February 12 or Saturday February 13. To place an order, call 01359 720350.

The Suffolk Platter, Bury St Edmunds

Bury-based The Suffolk Platter has put together a pair of platter boxes that are perfect for an at-home Valentine’s Day this year. For £35, the sweet graze platter comes with an assortment of goodies including a double chocolate heart brownie, a strawberry and chocolate cake jar, two chocolate chip fondant cookies, cake lollies, mini doughnuts and more. Inside the £45 savoury bouquet is a selection of cured meats, cheeses, antipasti, fresh and dried fruit, pickles, chutney and biscuits. All orders must be made by Sunday February 7, and delivery is available to Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds. To place an order, call 07919 177688.

A Valentine's Day Chocolate Indulgence Treat Box from The Willows Suffolk - Credit: The Willows Suffolk

The Willows Suffolk

This year, treat your loved one to a Valentine’s Day Chocolate Indulgence Treat Box. For £12, you’ll be delivered two chocolate cupcakes, two chocolate brownies and four chocolate truffles (with a rum option available). Delivery is available across Felixstowe and Ipswich, including Kesgrave, Martlesham and Kirton. All orders must be placed before Wednesday 10 February. To place an order, email hello@thewillowssuffolk.com