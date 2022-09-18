Valerie's 'privilege' to plan Royal visits to Suffolk for nearly 40 years

Valerie Hill played a leading role in co-ordinating every Royal visit to Suffolk from 1978 until 2017 in her role as Lieutenancy Assistant. - Credit: Jan Crawford

﻿A Suffolk woman who was involved in the planning of every Royal visit to the county for nearly 40 years has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Valerie Hill, who retired as Lieutenancy Assistant in 2017, met the late Queen four times and remembers her for “always having a smile and leading by example.”

In her job with the Suffolk Lieutenancy, Valerie played a leading role in co-ordinating every Royal visit to Suffolk from 1978 until 2017.

This involved dozens of visits, including a number from the Queen. Valerie met Queen Elizabeth four times, the “pinnacle” being her investiture as a Member of the Royal Victorian Order.

"It is a personal appointment by the monarch, and the investiture was an absolute pinnacle - something I treasure. I met the Queen and we had a short conversation.”

Valerie recalls how one aspect of her visit to Suffolk during the Golden Jubilee in 2002 clearly made a lasting impression on the Queen.

She said: “The visit was in July and in early October we attended a reception at Buckingham Palace. The Suffolk group were chatting and the Queen came to us and asked where we were from.

“When we told her Suffolk, she said ‘Yes, I remember all those people hanging on to the bridges and waving to us.’”

The Queen was referring to the journey along the A14 between Ipswich, Stowmarket and Bury St. Edmunds, when large numbers of people gathered on bridges to catch a glimpse of the Royal party.

Valerie said: “That sight was obviously her abiding memory of the visit. It is quite poignant now, thinking about those people on the bridges back then, and in recent days seeing thousands of people standing beside the roads as the Queen’s coffin has passed by, some of them out in the rain and in the dark.”

Valerie said she would always remember that the Queen “knew how to treat people. Everybody was nervous about meeting the Queen, but she was able to put you at your ease".

“She led by example, and because she headed up the Royal Family it made my job such a pleasure. I feel so privileged to have served the Royal Family in the job I had.”