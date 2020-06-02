E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after van crashes into house

PUBLISHED: 22:21 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 22:21 02 June 2020

Essex Police are attending a collision in Chantry Close, Clacton, after a van drove into a house and two men have been arrested, one of them on suspicion of attempted murder. PicturE: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A van has crashed into a house in Clacton and two men have been arrested – one on suspicion of attempted murder.

Essex Police are at the scene of the incident in Chantry Close where a van collided with a house at around 4.50pm this afternoon.

One man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and another man, also in his 30s, has been arrested of suspicion of GBH.

Both men remain in police custody.

The electricity had to be turned off for a number of homes in the area and engineers are on site.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while possible.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 952 of Tuesday June 6.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

