Van collision causes tailbacks on A12
PUBLISHED: 10:54 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:54 25 September 2020
Traffic is building on the A12 towards Ipswich after a van collided with the central reservation.
Suffolk police were called at 9.05am after receiving reports of a collision on the northbound carriageway near Stratford St Mary.
A police spokesman said the incident had blocked one lane of the A12.
Traffic is able to pass by the van, though vehicles are tailing back to Langham.
Police remain at the scene while the van is being recovered.
