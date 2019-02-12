Van drives into Suffolk Aldi during attempted ram raid

An attempted ram raid took place in Brandon on Friday morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Officers remain on the scene of an attempted ram raid which took place at the Aldi store in Brandon overnight.

The incident took place at around 3am on Friday morning at the store in the town’s high street.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that a van had been driven into the shop.

It’s not the first such incident to hit a Suffolk supermarket.

There have been over 20 ram raids and attempted ram raids across the county in the last few years.