Van driver assaulted in A14 layby

A van driver was assaulted and had his wallet stolen after pulling over in a layby on the A14.

Police received a call shortly after 4pm yesterday reporting that a driver of white Ford Transit van had been assaulted and had his wallet taken after stopping in a layby on the A14 westbound between Needham Market and Stowmarket (Junction 51-50).

The suspect is described as being a white man around 6ft tall, with a stocky build. He wearing a dark coloured baseball cap, black hooded top and black trousers.

Police said he was driving a white or grey coloured van.

Anyone travelling on the A14 between Needham Market and Stowmarket around 4pm on Saturday who may have witnessed the incident or have dashcam footage is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/12865/20.

Alternatively, report information on Suffolk police's website here.

Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via the Crimestoppers website.

