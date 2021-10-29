News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Removal vehicle found to be 1,300 kilos overweight

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:28 PM October 29, 2021
A removal van which was stopped by police has been found to be 1,300 overweight 

A removal van which was stopped by police has been found to be 1,300 kilos overweight - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A removal van has been stopped for being 1,300 kilos overweight on the A140 near Eye. 

The van was stopped today on the A140, the main road between Ipswich and Norwich, by the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team. 

The driver of the van was also found to have a provisional licence.  

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Suffolk Constabulary
A140 Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rubbish in the river by The Range, Ipswich

Environment News

Map reveals raw sewage overflow into Suffolk rivers

Timothy Bradford

person
The Thurston address has appeared on lateral flow Covid tests

Coronavirus

Why is this Suffolk address on Covid lateral flow test boxes?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Brands Garage in High Road, Trimley St Mary

East Suffolk Council

East Suffolk village garage to be rebuilt as part of homes plan

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
The East of England Ambulance Service has been plunged into special measures following its latest CQ

Investigations | Exclusive

Woman has heart attack and dies in ambulance waiting for a hospital bed

Joel Adams

person