Removal vehicle found to be 1,300 kilos overweight

A removal van which was stopped by police has been found to be 1,300 kilos overweight - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A removal van has been stopped for being 1,300 kilos overweight on the A140 near Eye.

The van was stopped today on the A140, the main road between Ipswich and Norwich, by the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

The driver of the van was also found to have a provisional licence.

