Suffolk's 'most bashed bridge' hit AGAIN sparking train delays

A vehicle has struck the low bridge at Needham Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Trains may be delayed or cancelled through Needham Market after a van collided with a railway bridge this afternoon.

The vehicle struck the bridge, in Coddenham Road, shortly after 3.30pm today and trains going through the area, in and out of Ipswich, were cancelled for a short period of time.

Services between Ipswich and Stowmarket, Norwich, Cambridge and Peterborough were disrupted due to the vehicle hitting the railway bridge.

The road has now been cleared and trains are back to normal however, Greater Anglia have warned that some services may be affected.

The train company have now said that train services running through Needham Market are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised.

A response team was called to the site and they say that normal services will be provided as soon as possible.

Earlier this year, the Coddenham Road railway bridge was described as the 'most bashed bridge' in Suffolk, after it was struck 53 times in the last five years.