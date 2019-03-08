E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk's 'most bashed bridge' hit AGAIN sparking train delays

PUBLISHED: 16:49 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:49 17 October 2019

A vehicle has struck the low bridge at Needham Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A vehicle has struck the low bridge at Needham Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Trains may be delayed or cancelled through Needham Market after a van collided with a railway bridge this afternoon.

The vehicle struck the bridge, in Coddenham Road, shortly after 3.30pm today and trains going through the area, in and out of Ipswich, were cancelled for a short period of time.

Services between Ipswich and Stowmarket, Norwich, Cambridge and Peterborough were disrupted due to the vehicle hitting the railway bridge.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Is this the most bashed bridge in Suffolk?

The road has now been cleared and trains are back to normal however, Greater Anglia have warned that some services may be affected.

The train company have now said that train services running through Needham Market are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised.

A response team was called to the site and they say that normal services will be provided as soon as possible.

Earlier this year, the Coddenham Road railway bridge was described as the 'most bashed bridge' in Suffolk, after it was struck 53 times in the last five years.

Most Read

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AA guide names its 43 best restaurants in Suffolk – do you agree?

Lamb with spring greens by Head Chef Lee Bye, at Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Village could more than double in size under new housing plans

The land in Pettistree which could see new housing Picture: DAVID HALLETT

Speedway Recap: The story of the Premiership Play-Off Final first leg as Witches fall to a home defeat

Jason Doyle falls behind Cameron Heeps and Niels-Kristian Iversen on the first bend of the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AA guide names its 43 best restaurants in Suffolk – do you agree?

Lamb with spring greens by Head Chef Lee Bye, at Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Village could more than double in size under new housing plans

The land in Pettistree which could see new housing Picture: DAVID HALLETT

Speedway Recap: The story of the Premiership Play-Off Final first leg as Witches fall to a home defeat

Jason Doyle falls behind Cameron Heeps and Niels-Kristian Iversen on the first bend of the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Two-hour delay’ in sending police to scene where woman was stabbed 173 times

Suzanne Brown died after being stabbed multiple times by her partner in Braintree Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Modern slavery investigators arrest Romanian man suspected of human trafficking in early morning raid

Stock image of a raid Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Woodbridge mayor defends wearing mayoral robes after protest arrest

Police remove Eamonn O'Nolan from an Extinction Rebellion climate change protest in London Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Burglar took police on ‘drive-round’ to show them houses he targeted

Scott Chesney was jailed for 44 months for five burglaries in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘I felt guilty’ – Mum writes book about learning to live with her son’s autism

Jennifer Sheppard wih her son Oscar Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists