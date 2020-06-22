Man left with serious injuries after van crashes into parked car

A man has been left with serious injuries after a van crashed into a parked car in Witham, forcing the closure of a busy road.

Officers received reports that a Renault Kangoo van was involved in collision with a parked vehicle in the Essex town this morning.

The collision happened in Rickstones Road, between Campbell Road and Conrad Road, at around 10.35am today.

The man who was driving the van has been taken to hospital and is in a serious condition.

The stretch of road is currently closed while investigations take place and officers anticipate it will be shut until the middle of the afternoon.

There is still access to both Campbell Road and Conrad Road.

Essex Police are appealing for anyone who saw the collision or the way the Kangoo was being driven in the moments before to get in touch.

They ask anyone with information, or CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision, to call them on 101 - quoting incident 348 of June 22.