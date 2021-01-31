Published: 3:14 PM January 31, 2021

Essex Police are seeking witnesses to an accident between a van and a pedestrian in Colchester - Credit: Archant

Did you see a collision between a van and a pedestrian in Colchester on Thursday evening?

Essex Police have issued an appeal for witnesses to the accident, which happened at about 6.20pm when a woman was walking on the pedestrian crossing in Parson Heath.

The vehicle involved was a white Citroen Berlingo van.

The 53-year-old woman was taken to hospital, but her injuries were not thought to be serious.

Officers investigating the collision would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it or anyone who may have seen the Citroen Berlingo in the area in the moments leading up to the crash.

They would also like to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident or vehicle.

Anyone with information can contact Stanway Roads Policing Unit by calling 101 and quoting incident 1002 of January 28.