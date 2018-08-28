Fry-up? ‘Van of meat’ ablaze on main road

The A143 running past the village of Wattisfield

Emergency services have been called to a Ford Transit van that is on fire on the A143.

Suffolk police are currently en route to the fire near the village of Wattisfield, north-east of Bury St Edmunds.

Officers say that no-one is currently in the van.

The fire is already causing a steady build-up of slow-moving traffic along Diss Road.

A police spokesman said: “A van of meat is on fire on the A143.

“It is causing some traffic problems.”

Suffolk Fire and Rescue service was alerted just before 8am today and are also heading to the scene, where the vehicle is burning fiercely.

Two fire engines, one from Ixworth and one from Elmswell, have been dispatched to deal with the blaze.