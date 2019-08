Van crashes into house in Hollesley

A van has reversed into a house in The Street, Hollesley Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

A van has reversed into a house in Hollesley, damaging the property.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to eye witnesses, the collision happened at around 8.30am this morning, Friday, August 23, in The Street, close to the village's post office.

There are reports that the collision has badly damaged the property.

Stay with us for updates.