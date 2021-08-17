Van stopped on A14 found to be 70% overweight with insecure load

Published: 4:15 PM August 17, 2021

Police stopped and weighed the van on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed policing team

A van which has been stopped on the A14 has been found to be 70% over its permitted weight.

Officers stopped the driver of the van near Bury St Edmunds and weighed the vehicle with their mobile plates.

The gross weight permitted for the van is 3,500kg and its actual weight was 5,962kg.

Police also found the van had an insecure load which was dealt with at the scene.