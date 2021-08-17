News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Van stopped on A14 found to be 70% overweight with insecure load

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:15 PM August 17, 2021   
Police stopped and weighed the van on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds

Police stopped and weighed the van on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed policing team

A van which has been stopped on the A14 has been found to be 70% over its permitted weight. 

Officers stopped the driver of the van near Bury St Edmunds and weighed the vehicle with their mobile plates. 

The gross weight permitted for the van is 3,500kg and its actual weight was 5,962kg. 

Police also found the van had an insecure load which was dealt with at the scene.

Suffolk Live
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Portsmouth's John Marquis (right) and Accrington Stanley's Cameron Burgess battle for the ball durin

Ipswich Town Transfer News

'I'd have held out for more money' - Stanley boss on Town's Burgess deal

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Paint has been daubed across the cocktail rat Banksy artwork in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live | Video

Anger and disappointment as Banksy artwork defaced

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook is frustrated at The Pirelli Stadium.

'We can't keep making silly mistakes' - Cook on defeat at Burton

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Scott Fraser is disappointed on the final whistle at Burton Albion.

Opinion

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 loss at Burton

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon