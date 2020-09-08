Van crashes and gets stuck under low bridge
PUBLISHED: 13:19 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:19 08 September 2020
A van hit a low railway bridge in the Suffolk village of Bacton, becoming stuck underneath it.
The driver of the vehicle had tried to go under the railway bridge in Pound Hill at around 10am on Tuesday, September 8.
Liz Harlaar, a Bacton resident, said: “It happens a lot, even with the huge Dayglo lettering that’s about three and a half metres across.
“Very luckily Network Rail were there – they’re doing some work at the moment and they took charge of the situation.
“They tried letting the air out of the tyres to get it to drop. But the rims were spinning inside the flat tyres.”
