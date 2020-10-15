Gravestones at rural church vandalised with gold spray paint

Graves at All Saints Church in Hitcham have been vandalised Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Gravestones at a rural Suffolk church have been vandalised with what is believed to be gold spray paint.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Five headstones at All Saints Church in Hitcham were vandalised at some point before October 14, when it was reported to police.

Reverend Tiffer Robinson is rector for the church; he said that the discovery had been made by someone who had a relative in the graveyard.

“We have contacted all the families of all the people who have the gravestones,” said Revd. Robinson.

“We are trying to work out how to clean them.”

Revd. Robinson said that although there had been some small issues for local churches in the area in the past, an incident like this was not like anything he had come across before.

“They are quite peaceful communities,” said Revd. Robinson.

“We don’t think anyone was being targeted.”

The Revd. Robinson said he hoped the matter could be resolved.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Witnesses or anybody who has seen anything suspicious or who has any information are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 37/59938/20.”

MORE: Severe damage caused to Victorian carved roof after church lead theft