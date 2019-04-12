Vandals tear crown off bandstand in Suffolk park

Vandals have struck at Elmhurst Park in Woodbridge - scrawling graffiti on walls and pulling the crown off the park’s bandstand.

The vandalism, which also includes damage to the park’s toilet block and gardens, is believed to have been sparked by the warmer brighter evenings since the clocks changed.

A spokesman for Woodbridge Town Council said: “Despite our efforts to improve to Elmhurst Park, vandalism and anti-social behaviour continues to be a problem.

“In the last week we have suffered from graffiti in Scouts Corner, damage to the toilet block and flowerbeds, and removal of the crown from the bandstand.”

The town’s mayor, councillor David Mortimer, said: “It is such a shame that the incidents of anti-social behaviour in Woodbridge are on the rise again.

“We believe that it is because the clocks have changed and the evenings are lighter and warmer.

“This is an area of Woodbridge that is there for the use of the many but is spoilt by the very few.”