Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Vandals tear crown off bandstand in Suffolk park

12 April, 2019 - 11:30
The town's mayor believes the spate of vandallism is connected to the clocks changing Picture: WOODBRIDGE TOWN COUNCIL

The town's mayor believes the spate of vandallism is connected to the clocks changing Picture: WOODBRIDGE TOWN COUNCIL

Archant

Vandals have struck at Elmhurst Park in Woodbridge - scrawling graffiti on walls and pulling the crown off the park’s bandstand.

Vandals have ripped the crown from the park's bandstand Picture: WOODBRIDGE TOWN COUNCILVandals have ripped the crown from the park's bandstand Picture: WOODBRIDGE TOWN COUNCIL

The vandalism, which also includes damage to the park’s toilet block and gardens, is believed to have been sparked by the warmer brighter evenings since the clocks changed.

A spokesman for Woodbridge Town Council said: “Despite our efforts to improve to Elmhurst Park, vandalism and anti-social behaviour continues to be a problem.

“In the last week we have suffered from graffiti in Scouts Corner, damage to the toilet block and flowerbeds, and removal of the crown from the bandstand.”

The town’s mayor, councillor David Mortimer, said: “It is such a shame that the incidents of anti-social behaviour in Woodbridge are on the rise again.

“We believe that it is because the clocks have changed and the evenings are lighter and warmer.

“This is an area of Woodbridge that is there for the use of the many but is spoilt by the very few.”

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

The end is near – how Town can be relegated tonight

Paul Lambert's Ipswich could be relegated tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Stu says: Season in a nutshell and gallows humour as Town are on brink - thoughts from Brentford defeat

Ollie Watkins scores the second goal for Brentford Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

The end is near – how Town can be relegated tonight

Paul Lambert's Ipswich could be relegated tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Stu says: Season in a nutshell and gallows humour as Town are on brink - thoughts from Brentford defeat

Ollie Watkins scores the second goal for Brentford Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Orwell Bridge REOPENS after discovery of body

The Orwell Bridge has reopened to traffic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The £70m bill for medical mistakes at our hospitals

NHS Resolution data reveals the bill for clinical negligence at Suffolk and Essex hospitals Picture: ARCHANT

Single mother left with £62 to last until May after Universal Credit woe

A Beccles mother was left with £62 to last until the end of April after problems with her Universal Credit. PHOTO: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire

‘I am far from down in the dumps’ – Bury head coach Wakley ahead of last home game

Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club's head coach, Nick Wakley, looking forward to the final home game of the season.

Revealed – The East Anglian destinations on list of best places to live

Bury St Edmunds took the top spot, and has been named the best place to live in the east in 2019 Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists