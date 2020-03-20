Vandals leave trail of mess at popular Suffolk church

All Saints Church in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Parishioners have been left saddened after vandals broke crockery and left a trail of mess at a popular west Suffolk church.

Some crockery was broken Picture: CLAIRE ROSE Some crockery was broken Picture: CLAIRE ROSE

The vandals struck at All Saints Church, in Park Road, Bury St Edmunds, between 4pm on Wednesday and 8.20am on Thursday.

Cups and a teapot was broken, a leaflet table was turned over and bandages from a first-aid box were thrown all over the floor.

It is not clear how the vandals got into the church.

The leaflet stand was overturned Picture: CLAIRE ROSE The leaflet stand was overturned Picture: CLAIRE ROSE

Claire Rose, churchwarden at All Saints, said it was “mindless vandalism”.

“It’s rather dispiriting,” she said. “They moved things around and caused a lot of mess. Cups and a teapot lid was broken. They got inside a first-aid kit and threw bandages around. It was mindless vandalism really.

“Rather surprisingly, they didn’t take a big pack of toilet rolls.”

One of the priest's robes was taken out of the cupboard and thrown on the floor Picture: CLAIRE ROSE One of the priest's robes was taken out of the cupboard and thrown on the floor Picture: CLAIRE ROSE

Mrs Rose said although the cost of the damage was low, she was disheartened by the incident.

She added that a decision has yet to be made over whether the church will stay open during the COVID-19 crisis.

“The cost is not high in any way,” she said. “But I think we’re saddened by it, especially with everything else which is going on at the moment.

The first-aid box was opened in the kitchen Picture: CLAIRE ROSE The first-aid box was opened in the kitchen Picture: CLAIRE ROSE

“Public worship is obviously suspended, but the bishop is keen to keep the church open for parishioners to access during the day.

“But we can’t keep cleaning up mess like this.”

Suffolk police said anyone with any information should contact the force on 101.

A spokeswoman said: “Police were contacted at 10.35am on Thursday, March 19, following reports that at some point between 4pm on Wednesday, March 18 and 8.20am on Thursday, unknown suspect/s entered All Saints Church, in Park Road, and have damaged or moved a number of items including a table, personal documents, a first aid box, cups and utensils.

“It isn’t known if anything was stolen.

“Any witnesses should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/17100/20.”

Alternatively, anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Information can also be reported via the crime fighting charity’s website here.