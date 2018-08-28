Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Why me?’ – Vandals chuck 10 litres of paint over pensioner’s bungalow

PUBLISHED: 17:19 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:19 06 November 2018

Vandals threw paints over pensioner Ray Stringer’s Lowestoft bungalow. Photo: Anne Baxter.

Vandals threw paints over pensioner Ray Stringer’s Lowestoft bungalow. Photo: Anne Baxter.

Archant

Vandals broke into a pensioner’s shed, stole a bucket of paint and threw it over his bungalow while he babysat his granddaughters nearby.

Vandals threw paints over pensioner Ray Stringer’s Lowestoft bungalow. Photo: Anne Baxter.Vandals threw paints over pensioner Ray Stringer’s Lowestoft bungalow. Photo: Anne Baxter.

Ray Stringer, 72, returned to his home in Churchill Close, Lowestoft, at around 10.30pm on Thursday, November 1, to find his back door and patio covered in paint.

He said: “I thought it looked a bit shiny and then when I touched it, it was sticky.

“I went into the house and turned on the lights then I saw all the mess.

“They broke into my shed then threw 10 litres of fence paint over the house.”

Vandals threw paints over pensioner Ray Stringer’s Lowestoft bungalow. Photo: Anne Baxter.Vandals threw paints over pensioner Ray Stringer’s Lowestoft bungalow. Photo: Anne Baxter.

He added: “I just thought what idiot has done this and why? Why me? I’ve never upset anyone at anytime.”

The vandalism comes at the end of a tough period for the former taxi driver.

Earlier this year his wife Marcia was admitted to Norwich’s Julian Hospital due to her worsening Alzheimer’s.

And a week before the attack his best friend of 66-years died.

Ray Stringer and his wife Marcia. Photo: Anne Baxter.Ray Stringer and his wife Marcia. Photo: Anne Baxter.

Mr Stringer said: “It’s a weird feeling. It’s like grieving because she is not here but I can still go and see her.”

Photos of the damage were posted on Facebook by Mr Stringer’s daughter Anne Baxter who branded it “mindless vandalism”.

The post was shared widely and caught the attention of Lowestoft builder Robbie Dunchow.

Mr Dunchow, who owns Majestic Groundworks and Construction, was angered by what he saw and was determined to make a difference.

Vandals threw paints over pensioner Ray Stringer’s Lowestoft bungalow. Photo: Anne Baxter.Vandals threw paints over pensioner Ray Stringer’s Lowestoft bungalow. Photo: Anne Baxter.

Along with his colleagues Craig Codling and Ben Smith-Howell, Mr Dunchow replaced 15 concrete slabs and cleaned the paint-splattered house.

Mr Dunchow said: “As soon as I saw it on Facebook I thought I can help.

“My heart went out to him. I think about my grandparents when it comes to the older generation – I would have been livid if someone did that to them.”

The builder waived the £250 charge, a gesture which “humbled” Mr Stringer.

The slabs have now been replaced. Photo: Anne Baxter.The slabs have now been replaced. Photo: Anne Baxter.

Mr Dunchow added: “There is so much doom and gloom about – it’s nice to do something good.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime number 37/6384/18

Topic Tags:

Could Suffolk’s rural towns lose their free parking?

33 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Fears have been raised that parking in places such as Sudbury could cost more Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Fears have been raised that free parking could be lost in Suffolk’s towns if responsibility for enforcing parking transfers from police to local councils.

Award winning Hollywood actor to star in Suffolk alien drama

60 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
Laurence Fishburne will reportedly take part in the new drama Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

Emmy winning actor Laurence Fishburne will reportedly be involved in a new television story about Suffolk’s famous alien encounter.

Campaigners delight after homes plan appeal turned down

08:34 Will Jefford
A road sweeper struggled to pass along Swan Street while an inspection was being carried out. Picture: DAVID LAMMING

A housing development in Boxford has been turned down on appeal to the delight of local residents.

Motorcyclist dies and man arrested after Great Yarmouth crash

08:26 Dan Grimmer
Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash in Great Yarmouth. Picture Kylie Howard.

A motorcyclist has died and a man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving after a crash which closed a road in Great Yarmouth for almost four hours.

Faulty train causes disruption on Essex to Suffolk line

08:14 Jake Foxford
Greater Anglia are experiencing late running freight trains and slippery rails as well as train faults. Picture: ARCHANT

Greater Anglia passengers may have to travel in just one train carriage after a faulty train between Marks Tey and Sudbury disrupted travel on the line.

Five telegrams: The remarkable story of one Suffolk soldier’s involvement in World War One

07:30 Michael Steward
Lionel Baker, from Lavenham, was captain of the Suffolk Regiment Picture: SUPPLIED BY BAKER FAMILY

The extraordinary story of one Suffolk soldier’s journey through the First World War is revealed in five historic telegrams.

Essex crackdown on organised crime yields 10 arrests

06:40 Dominic Moffitt
Essex Police crackdown on violent crime with 10 arrests across the county Picture: ARCHANT

Several Essex Police teams took part in a county-wide crackdown on knife possession and violent crime.

Most read

Opinion Can Ipswich Town escape relegation? Here are seven reasons to be positive

Jordan Roberts impressed as a makeshift striker against Preston. Photo: Steve Waller

Man denies breaking into Suffolk museum and stealing artefacts

Museum of East Anglian Life director Jenny Cousins following the alleged raid Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘We’ve got to be careful’ – Lambert on fit-again duo Huws and Bishop

Teddy Bishop played the first half as Ipswich Town's U23s drew 2-2 with Cardiff at Portman Road on Monday. Photo: Ross Halls

Will the Orwell Bridge be closed this morning?

The Orwell Bridge is facing closure this morning after high winds were forecast for coastal areas in the south of England. Picture: ARCHANT

Could Suffolk’s rural towns lose their free parking?

Fears have been raised that parking in places such as Sudbury could cost more Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Breaking News Search for missing man called-off after body found in Calais

Peter Hyatt has been reported missing from his Clacton home Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24