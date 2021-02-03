Suffolk man killed in road crash - driver set to appear in court
Published: 10:22 AM February 3, 2021
Police have named a Suffolk man as the victim of a fatal collision in Cambridgeshire on Tuesday.
Vasile Chiorean, 48, of Haverhill, died at the scene of a collision between his white Mitsubishi Shogun and a lorry in the early hours of the morning.
The crash happened on the A505 at Melbourn – about 20 miles west of Haverhill – at about 3.45am.
Jose Galdon-Donate, 55, from Cartegena, Murcia, Spain, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
He is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court by video link this morning.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it is urged to contact police on 101 or visit at cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 40 of February 2.
