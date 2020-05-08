D-Day hero marks VE Day at his Suffolk home after official events cancelled

D Day Veteran Alan King pictured on VE Day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A D-Day hero who landed on a Normandy beach in 1944 was among those marking VE Day yesterday.

Alan King was due to be in the Netherlands for a VE Day celebration before returning to take part in a service at Westminster Abbey.

However, due to the coronavirus outbreak and official plans changing, the veteran had to stay at home, but enjoyed the warm weather and was still able to mark the big day.

His street followed social distancing guidelines but joined in with all of the activities put on to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE day.

Last year, Mr King’s portrait and story was chosen to accompany the launch of a set of £2 coins which marked the 75th anniversary of the Longest Day, June 6, 1944.

He served as a member of the East Riding Yeomanry, assigned as a radio operator to a Sherman tank crew – he landed on D-Day at Lion-sur-Mer several hours ahead of his regiment and went on to take part in some of the most intense and harrowing battles of the Second World War.

In the Royal Mint publicity last year, he said: “We weren’t heroes, we were just boys. We were terrified. But you had your crew and your regiment and that’s what you cared about. Since our life expectancy after landing was just one hour, we kept each other going. After I got back, for the first 40 years I didn’t think about it. Didn’t want to. But it’s important that people know about it. People now have no idea what we went through.”