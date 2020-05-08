E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

D-Day hero marks VE Day at his Suffolk home after official events cancelled

PUBLISHED: 19:41 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:41 08 May 2020

D Day Veteran Alan King pictured on VE Day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

D Day Veteran Alan King pictured on VE Day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A D-Day hero who landed on a Normandy beach in 1944 was among those marking VE Day yesterday.

D Day Veteran Alan King pictured on VE Day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWND Day Veteran Alan King pictured on VE Day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Alan King was due to be in the Netherlands for a VE Day celebration before returning to take part in a service at Westminster Abbey.

However, due to the coronavirus outbreak and official plans changing, the veteran had to stay at home, but enjoyed the warm weather and was still able to mark the big day.

You may also want to watch:

His street followed social distancing guidelines but joined in with all of the activities put on to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE day.

Last year, Mr King’s portrait and story was chosen to accompany the launch of a set of £2 coins which marked the 75th anniversary of the Longest Day, June 6, 1944.

He served as a member of the East Riding Yeomanry, assigned as a radio operator to a Sherman tank crew – he landed on D-Day at Lion-sur-Mer several hours ahead of his regiment and went on to take part in some of the most intense and harrowing battles of the Second World War.

In the Royal Mint publicity last year, he said: “We weren’t heroes, we were just boys. We were terrified. But you had your crew and your regiment and that’s what you cared about. Since our life expectancy after landing was just one hour, we kept each other going. After I got back, for the first 40 years I didn’t think about it. Didn’t want to. But it’s important that people know about it. People now have no idea what we went through.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

D-Day hero marks VE Day at his Suffolk home after official events cancelled

D Day Veteran Alan King pictured on VE Day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What lockdown is like for the wedding industry – and how couples have reacted

Ian and Diane Evans of Copdock Hall with their converted barn behind them. Picture: Daniel Jones /info@danieljonesphotography.co.uk

WATCH: Great-grandmother’s heartwarming TikTok dance after beating coronavirus against all odds

Margaret Shaw, 84 (pictured far right), with her three daughters (from left to right), Nicola Dean, 53, Michelle Burgess, 56 and Kim Young, 60. Picture: NICOLA DEAN

Suffolk families celebrate sun-soaked VE Day anniversary at home

Becky, Isaac and Chris Garland celebrating the VE Day anniversary in Cemetery Road. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

10 movies with amazing landscapes

Dances with Wolves Picture: ORION PICTURES/IMDB
Drive 24