Sssh! ‘Chatty and lively’ schoolgirls to fall silent to mark VE Day

Two schoolgirls are to mark 75 years since the end of the Second World War - by falling silent for 75mins themselves on VE Day.

Chloe, 9, and Jessica Middleton, 6, from Moreton Hall in Bury St Edmunds have vowed to keep quiet to raise money for the Wish Upon A Star Appeal in aid of West Suffolk Hospital.

The girls have been raising money for the NHS since lockdown began and have now set their sights on raising £75 for youngsters at the hospital by staying silent from 9am on VE Day.

The girls’ mum, SJ, said: “This could prove quite a challenge for the girls as they are both well known for their chatty and lively personalities however, they are determined to complete their mission to mark the start of their VE Day activities and to support their chosen charity.”

“Not only are they learning about their history and working towards another PawPrint badge they are also giving me a moment or twos peace which has been scarce since home-schooling began!”

