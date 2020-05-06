E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Sssh! ‘Chatty and lively’ schoolgirls to fall silent to mark VE Day

PUBLISHED: 15:39 06 May 2020

Chloe, 9, and Jessica Middleton, 6, from Moreton Hall in Bury St Edmunds have vowed to keep quiet to raise money for the Wish Upon A Star Appeal in aid of West Suffolk Hospital. Picture: SJ MIDDLETON

Chloe, 9, and Jessica Middleton, 6, from Moreton Hall in Bury St Edmunds have vowed to keep quiet to raise money for the Wish Upon A Star Appeal in aid of West Suffolk Hospital. Picture: SJ MIDDLETON

Archant

Two schoolgirls are to mark 75 years since the end of the Second World War - by falling silent for 75mins themselves on VE Day.

Chloe, 9, and Jessica Middleton, 6, from Moreton Hall in Bury St Edmunds have vowed to keep quiet to raise money for the Wish Upon A Star Appeal in aid of West Suffolk Hospital.

The girls have been raising money for the NHS since lockdown began and have now set their sights on raising £75 for youngsters at the hospital by staying silent from 9am on VE Day.

The girls’ mum, SJ, said: “This could prove quite a challenge for the girls as they are both well known for their chatty and lively personalities however, they are determined to complete their mission to mark the start of their VE Day activities and to support their chosen charity.”

“Not only are they learning about their history and working towards another PawPrint badge they are also giving me a moment or twos peace which has been scarce since home-schooling began!”

To donate, click here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Colchester council puts staff on furlough during coronavirus crisis

Colchester is preparing to fulough some staff. Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

Don’t break lockdown restrictions to celebrate VE Day, Suffolk warned

People in Suffolk are being asked to stay safe this VE Day Picture: PA/PA WIRE

Sssh! ‘Chatty and lively’ schoolgirls to fall silent to mark VE Day

Chloe, 9, and Jessica Middleton, 6, from Moreton Hall in Bury St Edmunds have vowed to keep quiet to raise money for the Wish Upon A Star Appeal in aid of West Suffolk Hospital. Picture: SJ MIDDLETON

Footballers won’t be our heroes any more when this is all over

Will footballers still be our heroes after lockdown?

How a Suffolk cosmetics manufacturer is helping the NHS

The Herrco team have delivered free supplies of hand sanitiser to NHS staff
Drive 24