E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police ‘sworn at and mocked’ after breaking up VE day street party

PUBLISHED: 10:16 09 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:16 09 May 2020

The incident happened in the Stanway area of Colchester (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The incident happened in the Stanway area of Colchester (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A police officer has been left “absolutely appalled” after breaking up a VE day street party during lockdown.

Pc Tom Raes, of Essex Police, tweeted to say his officers were “sworn at and mocked repeatedly” for stopping people who he said were ignoring social distancing rules.

He said the party took place in the Stanway area of Colchester last night.

“Absolutely appalled already this evening at the complete lack of respect for lockdown, authority and the NHS,” he tweeted.

“Just broke up a street party in Colchester where we were sworn at and mocked repeatedly – despite everyone making a racket and ignoring social distancing rules.

“Totally unacceptable behaviour from adults.

He added: “We have apparently ‘ruined their day’ and the VE celebrations.”

Pc Raes said the incident happened yesterday evening, May 8.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police ‘sworn at and mocked’ after breaking up VE day street party

The incident happened in the Stanway area of Colchester (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Body of former life-prisoner found in derelict war bunker, inquest hears

David Jenkins died on August 30, 2019, and inquest has heard. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Jailed in Suffolk: Man who caused traumatic brain injury and robber in ‘mafia-style’ heist

Fortune Musiwa was jailed for 26 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police arrest ‘threats to kill’ prisoner after jail escape

Scott Chandler, who went missing from Hollesley Bay prison in Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Terri Calvesbert’s dream wedding postponed to 2021 because of coronavirus

Terri Calvesbert and her partner Richard have postponed their wedding to 2021 because of coronavirus Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24