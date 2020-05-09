Police ‘sworn at and mocked’ after breaking up VE day street party

The incident happened in the Stanway area of Colchester (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A police officer has been left “absolutely appalled” after breaking up a VE day street party during lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pc Tom Raes, of Essex Police, tweeted to say his officers were “sworn at and mocked repeatedly” for stopping people who he said were ignoring social distancing rules.

He said the party took place in the Stanway area of Colchester last night.

“Absolutely appalled already this evening at the complete lack of respect for lockdown, authority and the NHS,” he tweeted.

“Just broke up a street party in Colchester where we were sworn at and mocked repeatedly – despite everyone making a racket and ignoring social distancing rules.

“Totally unacceptable behaviour from adults.

He added: “We have apparently ‘ruined their day’ and the VE celebrations.”

Pc Raes said the incident happened yesterday evening, May 8.