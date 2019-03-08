Peas please me! Group record vegan-inspired song at Abbey Road studios

Peace On Your Plate outside Abbey Road studios in London - Gavin Chappell-Bates,front left, Juliette Bryant, Jay Woolcot, Ian Haywood, rear left, Cathy Haywood, and Giles Bryant. Picture: PEACE ON YOUR PLATE Peace On Your Plate

A singer-songwriter from Suffolk is aiming for a Christmas Number 1 after his group recorded a vegan-themed song at the world-famous studio home of The Beatles.

Peace On Your Plate will be performing at the Healthy Living Festival at Clare Town Hall Picture: NATHAN WOO Peace On Your Plate will be performing at the Healthy Living Festival at Clare Town Hall Picture: NATHAN WOO

'Peace On Your Plate' has been written by Gavin Chappell-Bates and Clare resident Giles Bryant and was recorded by their band of the same name at the Abbey Road studios in London.

The song is being released this Christmas with the aim of spreading a message of peace and the benefits of veganism, and raising money for animal and vegan charities.

Giles, a vegan for more than 20 years, said: "The song has a very simple message asking everyone around the world to 'Put peace on your plate this Christmas Day'. "It has been a long time since an actual Christmas song was number one at Christmas time - the revamped Band Aid 20 in 2004.

The Beatles recorded at Abbey Road studios between 1962 and 1970 Picture: PA The Beatles recorded at Abbey Road studios between 1962 and 1970 Picture: PA

"We think now is the time to change that, celebrating the messages of Christmas - peace, love and good will to all.

The band, which includes Giles' wife Juliette and guitarist Dietmar Kennard, also from Clare, got together through their support of veganism and have been playing at events around the country.

They recorded at Abbey Road after approaching the studios and befriending producer Paul Pritchard, who has worked with stars including Ed Sheeran and Kylie Minogue.

Giles declined to say how much it had cost them to record there but said: "It wasn't cheap, but you get what you pay for and it was just fantastic to be there.

"At one point I recognised we were using an old microphone and when I asked how old it was we were told 'That one is from the 60s, it would have been used by The Beatles' - that was a proper shiver down the spine moment."

All profits from the song will support Viva!, Europe's largest vegan campaigning charity, and Tower Hill Stables Animal Sanctuary near Maldon in Essex.

It will be released on the Viva! podcast on December 1 and then globally on radio and as a music video on December 2.

It will then be available to download and stream from December 13, which Giles said would be close enough to Christmas to ensure enough sales for it to get to number 1.

The band will be play at Clare Town Hall on Sunday November 17 as part of the Healthy Living Festival.

The event is free entry and takes place from 11am-3pm.