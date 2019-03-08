Vehicle crashes into front garden and damages wall

A vehicle has left a road and crashed into the garden wall of a home in Normanston Drive, Lowestoft.

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary were called to reports of the single vehicle collision just after 11am this morning.

The vehicle is believed to have damaged the garden wall of the property but no injuries have been reported and no contact was made with the building itself.

Austin Cook, a builder with Froggy Hire said: "I was on top of a building across the street, as a cherrypicker. I heard it slide and next thing you see it just bounced into the garden there.

"My dad went over and had a quick chat to make sure he was alright, there were no injuries as far as I'm aware. Then police showed up half an hour afterwards, only one cop car nothing major. The car was taken into Shell for a bit but police have taken it away now."

Recovery was arranged just after 12.30pm by the driver and officers have since left the scene of the collision.