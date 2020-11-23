E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Vehicle driven into man after argument in Suffolk road

PUBLISHED: 17:26 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:26 23 November 2020

The incident happened in Red Dock Lane on November 10. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has suffered multiple injuries after another man hit him with his vehicle following an argument.

The assault happened on Tuesday, November 10, at around 10.30am in Red Dock Lane, near Cowlinge.

A man in his 50s got into an argument with another man on Parklands.

A police spokesman said: “The male jumped into his vehicle and drove at the victim. The vehicle hit the victim causing injuries to his knee, lower leg and back.”

Police officers would like to speak to the male driver of a white transit van who may have witnessed the assault taking place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary, quoting crime reference 37/65422/20.

