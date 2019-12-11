Rail delays after vehicle collides with bridge

A vehicle has collided with a bridge in Needham Market. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A vehicle has collided with Coddenham Road bridge in Needham Market, causing delays to services.

The vehicle struck the bridge - which has been frequently named 'the most bashed bridge in Suffolk' - just after 8am this morning.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: "The incident has now been cleared so we have permission to run trains again. There will be some minimal residual delays."

In an earlier tweet, Greater Anglia said: "Train services running Needham Market may be delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 9.30am."

Suffolk Police were also called by British Transport Police to reports of the collision, however upon arrival the incident had been cleared.

There were no reported injuries.

Meanwhile, more than 70 services have been cancelled this morning with commuters facing huge travel disruption across Suffolk and Norfolk.

