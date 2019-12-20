Breaking

A140 closed and serious injuries sustained in lorry crash

The crash between the lorry and the car happened by the Walnut Tree pub on the A140 and the road has now been closed in both directions Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Fire crews were called after a car and a lorry crashed on the main road to Norwich and the road has been closed both ways.

Suffolk police were called at 10.15am to reports of a collision near Thwaite on the A140 outside the pub The Walnut Tree.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and an ambulance were also in attendance as one of the motorists sustained serious injuries.

The lorry involved in the collision was carrying a load of steel which has been shed across the road.

The road has sustained damage to both sides and will require work before it can be reopened, but recovery has been called and is on the way.

The A140 has been closed for now in both directions after traffic began taking it turns to pass the scene but police remain on the scene where they will be releasing the traffic slowly to relieve the pressure.

Two fire engines from Eye and Debenham attended the scene as well as one from Diss in Norfolk.