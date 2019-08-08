Burglars take thousands of pounds worth of items in raid on property near Debenham

Thousands of pounds worth of farm vehicles, tools and equipment have been stolen after a break-in near Debenham.

The latest incidents come after three quarters of a tonne of potatoes were stolen from a field in Tattingstone Picture: RURAL CRIME SUFFOLK The latest incidents come after three quarters of a tonne of potatoes were stolen from a field in Tattingstone Picture: RURAL CRIME SUFFOLK

Police were called shortly after 8.30am on Tuesday following a shed break-in at a farm in Aspall, which happened overnight.

Equipment including an air compressor, leaf blower, and grinder was taken along with a ride-on lawn mower and an all-terrain vehicle.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident and are also investigating a break-in at a rural property in Debenham.

A car battery was stolen from a garden between 12.58pm and 3.44pm on Monday.

The latest incidents come after around three quarters of a tonne of potatoes were stolen from a field in Tattingstone over the past weekend.

Recent statistics from NFU Mutual revealed rural crime cost Suffolk almost £1.119million in 2018, although that represented a 10% drop from last year.

Across Suffolk, tools, garden equipment and machinery were the most stolen items, according to the annual Rural Crime Report from the insurer.

Despite the fall in Suffolk, NFU Mutual, which sells insurance policies mainly through agents in rural areas, and works closely with the National Farmers Union, said problems persist.

Nationally, rural thefts hit a seven-year high of £50m in 2018, with a 26% rise in claims for stolen farm vehicles, such as tractors and quad-bikes.

The Aspall farm owner, who did not want to be named, said: "The equipment was all shut up at 11pm and then when the farm manager went to get it out at 8am - they had all gone.

"We had an ATV, a ride on lawn mower, a compressor and tools and equipment worth several thousands stolen.

"We didn't hear a thing - the dog didn't even bark.

"It is very inconvenient, beside the expense, it's the inconvenience that gets to you.

"We need to make insurance claims while we're busy working in the most important time of the year at harvest time.

"Why can't people just leave things alone that don't belong to them?"

Any information about either crime can be reported to police on 101, quoting CAD 80 of August 6 for the Aspall break-in, and CAD 242 of August 5 for the Debenham burglary.