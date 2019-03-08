One lane blocked after two cars and van collide on A140

The vehicles collided on the A140 at Little Stonham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Motorists are being warned of potential delays after three vehicles collided on the A140 at Little Stonham.

Police were called at 6.20am this morning with reports of a three vehicle collision on the busy road at Little Stonham.

One lane is currently blocked while officers work to clear the scene.

The crash involved two cars – a Vauxhall and a Volkswagen, and a transit van.

A police spokeswoman confirmed no injuries have been reported.

Officers are managing traffic while recovery takes place.