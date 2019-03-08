Sunshine and Showers

Five-day forecast

One lane blocked after two cars and van collide on A140

PUBLISHED: 08:48 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:51 15 March 2019

The vehicles collided on the A140 at Little Stonham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorists are being warned of potential delays after three vehicles collided on the A140 at Little Stonham.

Police were called at 6.20am this morning with reports of a three vehicle collision on the busy road at Little Stonham.

One lane is currently blocked while officers work to clear the scene.

The crash involved two cars – a Vauxhall and a Volkswagen, and a transit van.

A police spokeswoman confirmed no injuries have been reported.

Officers are managing traffic while recovery takes place.

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

