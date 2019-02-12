Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cars scratched, kicked and damaged by criminals in west Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 13:16 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:16 01 March 2019

Police stopped two cars with fraudulent insurance. Picture: ARCHANT

Police stopped two cars with fraudulent insurance. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Police in west Suffolk are appealing for information after reports of criminal damage to a number of vehicles across the area.

Officers were called to four incidents in the area towards the end of February and are now appealing for witnesses and further information.

A Ford Fiesta in Lancaster Road, Sudbury was deliberately scratched on Wednesday February 13 between 8am and 1pm. In Bury St Edmnds a BMW parked in Raedwalf Drive was damaged on its front bumper as well as having its BMW badge forcibly removed. The incident took place between 8.20am on Friday, February 22 and 8.50am on Saturday, February 23.

A Nissan Xtrail which was parked in Heath Road in Woolpit also sustained deliberate scratches on Friday, February 22 between 4.30pm and 5pm.

A final incident took place between 8pm on Saturday, February 23 and 9am on Sunday, February 24. A Citroen parked in New Green Avenue had its passenger door kicked in until the trim became detached.

Those with any information about the damage should call the Lowestoft Response Team at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference 10515/19.

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station was closed as police investigated Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station was closed as police investigated Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Town’s first ‘drive-thru’ Starbucks welcomes its first customers

St Nicholas Hospice Care representative Rachel Card cuts the ribbon to officially open the new drive-thru Starbucks in Etna Road, Bury St Edmunds. She is pictured with the new staff team Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

£1.2m project to transform Victorian bridge into town’s gateway to The Broads

Investigations to improve the Normanston Railway Bridge in Lowestoft is under way. Pictured are Philip Broadbent-Yale and Michael Melnyczuk of Sustrans. Picture: Waveney District Council

University in show of solidarity against anti-semitism after row

Hundreds of people gathered to show solidarity at the University of Essex Picture: STEVE BRADING

Ipswich Town fan cleared of causing criminal damage to Norwich City stadium

Ipswich Town fan cleared of causing £6,000 worth of damage to Norwich Citys stadium Picture: Facebook

Recipe: Rhubarb and custard cake

Charlotte's rhubarb and custard cake Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists