Cars scratched, kicked and damaged by criminals in west Suffolk

Police in west Suffolk are appealing for information after reports of criminal damage to a number of vehicles across the area.

Officers were called to four incidents in the area towards the end of February and are now appealing for witnesses and further information.

A Ford Fiesta in Lancaster Road, Sudbury was deliberately scratched on Wednesday February 13 between 8am and 1pm. In Bury St Edmnds a BMW parked in Raedwalf Drive was damaged on its front bumper as well as having its BMW badge forcibly removed. The incident took place between 8.20am on Friday, February 22 and 8.50am on Saturday, February 23.

A Nissan Xtrail which was parked in Heath Road in Woolpit also sustained deliberate scratches on Friday, February 22 between 4.30pm and 5pm.

A final incident took place between 8pm on Saturday, February 23 and 9am on Sunday, February 24. A Citroen parked in New Green Avenue had its passenger door kicked in until the trim became detached.

Those with any information about the damage should call the Lowestoft Response Team at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference 10515/19.