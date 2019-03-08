Partly Cloudy

Councils launch partnership with property group Norse to develop land for housing

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:00 20 March 2019

The joint growth boards: Cllr Nick Gowrley and Cllr Paul Ekpenyong, of West Suffolk District Council, Richard Gawthorpe Norse Group director, Emily Atack, Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils’ assistant director for assets and investments, Daniel Hughes Norse Group director – construction, and Cllr Simon Barrett and Cllr David Busby of Babergh District Council Picture: BABERGH & MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCILS

The joint growth boards: Cllr Nick Gowrley and Cllr Paul Ekpenyong, of West Suffolk District Council, Richard Gawthorpe Norse Group director, Emily Atack, Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils' assistant director for assets and investments, Daniel Hughes Norse Group director – construction, and Cllr Simon Barrett and Cllr David Busby of Babergh District Council Picture: BABERGH & MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCILS

BABERGH & MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCILS

Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils have launched two joint venture companies to transform council-owned land and assets into local housing.

The Babergh Growth Board: Emily Atack, Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils’ assistant director for assets and investments, Cllr David Busby, Richard Gawthorpe Norse Group director, Daniel Hughes Norse Group director - construction, and Cllr Simon Barrett Picture: BABERGH & MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCILSThe Babergh Growth Board: Emily Atack, Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils’ assistant director for assets and investments, Cllr David Busby, Richard Gawthorpe Norse Group director, Daniel Hughes Norse Group director - construction, and Cllr Simon Barrett Picture: BABERGH & MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCILS

The new companies – Babergh Growth and Mid Suffolk Growth – will deliver private and social housing across the districts, working in partnership with property experts Norse Group.

Norse Group has already established a similar successful partnership in Norfolk, known as Broadland Growth.

The partnerships with Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils will see council-owned land and assets given a new lease of life with Norse Group supporting both authorities’ strategic plans.

The first project is already underway for Mid Suffolk Growth, which will now oversee the conversion of the former council offices at Needham Market following the granting of planning permission last month for 135 new homes.

The Mid Suffolk Growth Board: Cllr Nick Gowrley, left, Cllr Paul Ekpenyong, Richard Gawthorpe Norse Group director, Emily Atack, Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils’ assistant director for assets and investments, and Daniel Hughes, Norse Group director - construction Picture: BABERGH & MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCILSThe Mid Suffolk Growth Board: Cllr Nick Gowrley, left, Cllr Paul Ekpenyong, Richard Gawthorpe Norse Group director, Emily Atack, Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils’ assistant director for assets and investments, and Daniel Hughes, Norse Group director - construction Picture: BABERGH & MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCILS

Cllr Frank Lawrenson, Babergh District Council’s Cabinet Member for Assets and Investments, said: “Partnering with an award-winning housing developer, Norse Group in our joint venture company Babergh Growth is fantastic news.

“They have a great wealth of experience in this area and this endeavour means we will be able to effectively deliver the homes needed for both current and future residents in our district.

“Investing in efficient ways to deliver homes, which meet the needs of the community as well as offering economic benefits to our residents is a real priority for us at Babergh District Council and we look forward to working with Norse Group.”

Cllr Nick Gowrley, Mid Suffolk District Council’s Cabinet Member for Assets and Investments, said: “It’s great news that we’ll be able to work in partnership with Norse Group through our Mid Suffolk Growth company.

“The council has a responsibility to invest in efficient housing to provide economic prosperity, whilst also meeting the needs of our communities. Mid Suffolk Growth will help us do just that, working with local suppliers wherever possible.”

Richard Gawthorpe, Norse Group director, said: “This is an exciting long term partnership which will help both Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils deliver quality housing for local people.

“By working together, we can unlock suitable sites and bring them to fruition, boosting local economies in the process.”

