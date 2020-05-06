Vera Elizabeth prepares to mark 75th birthday on V.E. Day

Vera Bentley is set to celebrate her 75th birthday on VE Day Picture: HAYLEY MARSHALL Archant

For one special Suffolk resident Friday’s national commemorations will also mark her very own 75th anniversary.

Vera Elizabeth Bentley as she appeared on the front of the East Anglian Daily Times in 1995 Picture: HAYLEY MARSHALL Vera Elizabeth Bentley as she appeared on the front of the East Anglian Daily Times in 1995 Picture: HAYLEY MARSHALL

Vera Bentley, was born in Hoo on May 8 1945, today she celebrates her 75th birthday.

Mrs Bentley was born on the day marking the end of the Second World War in Europe.

Mrs Bentley’s parents decided that their daughters name should bear a significance to the day of her birth.

They called her Vera Elizabeth giving her the initials V.E. to match with those of the day she was born.

Vera and her daughters last year Picture: HAYLEY MARSHALL Vera and her daughters last year Picture: HAYLEY MARSHALL

Mrs Bentley was born in the early hours of the morning and her family had fond memories of the day.

“George and Hilda, my mum’s parents, lived in a village called Hoo with their daughter Daphne,” said Mrs Bentley’s daughter Hayley Marshall.

“When Hilda went into labour George had to cycle to neighbouring Charsfield to get a nurse to deliver my mum.”

Later on in the day Mrs Bentley recalls her father talking about seeing bales of hay being burnt in nearby fields, not as an act of vandalism, but rather a celebration of the end of the war in Europe.

“That has always stuck in my mind,” said Mrs Bentley.

These days Mrs Bentley lives in Needham Market with her husband Les.

Together they have seven children including Mrs Bentley’s four daughters and Mr Bentley’s two daughters and a son from previous marriages.

Mrs Bentley remains proud of the name her parents gave her.

“They were quite proud of the fact I was born on V.E. Day,” said Mrs Bentley.

“I feel like I have carried it on for them.”

This V.E. Day Mrs Bentley will be celebrating like many others, away from most of her family.

However, Mrs Bentley and her husband will still be marking the day with a small party complete with bunting and colourful balloons.

“We will have a get together when it is all over,” said Mrs Bentley.

Mrs Bentley and her husband will also be listening to music by Dame Vera Lynn in a nod not only to her own name and the day but as another tribute to her parents.

“My dad loved singing,” said Mrs Bentley.

“And he loved singing that sort of music.”