E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

"We might well rip it off your chest" Suffolk veteran's anger at rainbow poppy for LGBT community

PUBLISHED: 13:36 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:54 07 November 2019

Trevor Coult is at the centre of a social media storm debating whether the rainbow poppy is destroying the sanctity of the red poppy. Picture: TREVOR COULT

Trevor Coult is at the centre of a social media storm debating whether the rainbow poppy is destroying the sanctity of the red poppy. Picture: TREVOR COULT

Archant

A Suffolk war hero is at the centre of a social media storm over his remarks about the appropriateness of a rainbow poppy commemorating gay service personnel.

Trevor Coult served in the Royal Irish Regiment for 20 years and in 2005 received the Military Cross, the third highest military honour, for fighting off insurgents in Baghdad.

Like many, he came home from his tours in Afghanistan and Iraq suffering with PTSD and has been campaigning since.

On Tuesday November 5 Mr Coult expressed anger on Twitter at how some organisations were selling poppies that were not the Royal British Legion red, but instead were rainbow to represent the LGBT community.

He tweeted: "If your gay, bi, trans or whatever, I don't care.

"You have a pride month to celebrate who you are.

"Please don't take over the one day a year where I get to remember my friends and all those that died for this country.

"Leave the poppy alone and have some respect."

The social media post went viral and has currently been shared over 5,000 times, with many responses agreeing with Mr Coult but some reacting with anger.

Trevor Coult, who served in the Royal Irish Regiment for 20 years and won the Military Cross for gallantry - his reaction to the rainbow poppy has gone viral, with many coming out in support of him. Picture: TREVOR COULTTrevor Coult, who served in the Royal Irish Regiment for 20 years and won the Military Cross for gallantry - his reaction to the rainbow poppy has gone viral, with many coming out in support of him. Picture: TREVOR COULT

"My issue is not with the LGBT community but you can't take the poppy and make it about you," he said.

"They haven't carried the bodies of friends off the battlefield.

You may also want to watch:

"Don't change it because it stands for all veterans across all wars, many of which were gay but they understand the red poppy represents them too."

Mr Coult has campaigned for years to create awareness of the suffering many veterans face when returning home and worries the rainbow poppies will evoke a strong reaction from some.

He said: "I suffer as a lot of veterans do, so don't be surprised if we see you and rip the rainbow poppy off your chest.

"To us it's like a knife in the back and we would never hurt you, but we might well rip it off you.

"Whether you're gay, Muslim, Hindu, whatever race religion or sexuality your blood is red when you bleed on that battle field."

It is reported that the rainbow poppy which first sparked the controversy was being sold on eBay until the seller stopped due to angry responses.

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Liberal Democrats stand aside for Greens in Bury St Edmunds in 2019 General Election

Helen Geake (right) with Green Party co-leader Sian Berry. Ms Geake will not be facing a Liberal Democrat as she bids to win Bury St Edmunds. Picture: JOHN MATTHISSEN

Town’s trip to Oxford is called off

Ipswich Town's trip to Oxford on November 16th has been postponed. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Watch: Two cheeky chipped finishes as Town start FA Youth Cup campaign in style

Zak Brown celebrates his first goal against Kings Lynn in the FA Youth Cup at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

“We might well rip it off your chest” Suffolk veteran’s anger at rainbow poppy for LGBT community

Trevor Coult is at the centre of a social media storm debating whether the rainbow poppy is destroying the sanctity of the red poppy. Picture: TREVOR COULT

Teen robbed of cash and mobile phone in alleyway attack

A teenager was attacked and robbed by a group of around five men as he walkied through an alleyway near Teesdale and Airedale in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists