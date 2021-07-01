News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Search launched for remains of Suffolk-based crew who died in 1944 crash

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:18 PM July 1, 2021   
Archaeologists and American Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency staff work to recover the remains of a

American veterans are leading a search of a Sussex field 77 years after a crash which is believed to have killed three crew members - Credit: PA

American veterans are digging up a field in Sussex as they hope to recover the bodies of a bomber plane crew based at RAF Halesworth.

A B-24 Liberator was in a group conducting a bombing raid near Paris when it took severe damage from anti-aircraft fire in June 1944, amid the Second World War.

The pilots and crew, who were based at the now-closed RAF Halesworth, managed to fly the plane back to the English coast, but for reasons unknown it crashed in a farmer’s field in West Sussex.

Seven of the airmen aboard ejected from the aircraft - but it is believed three were killed after trying to make an emergency landing.

Handout photo issued by the U.S. Air Force of a Consolidated B-24 Liberator taken in the 1940s as a

B-24 Liberators flew out of RAF Halesworth in the Second World War - Credit: PA/US Air Force

The bomber that crashed was part of the 489th Bomb Group, which flew B-24 Liberators out of RAF Halesworth for several months in 1944.

You may also want to watch:

The airfield, to the north-east of the town, closed after the war in 1946.

Seventy-seven years after the crash, American Veterans Archaeological Recovery (AVAR) has teamed up with the University of York in a bid to recover any human remains from the crash site so that they can be repatriated.

Archaeologists and American Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency staff work to recover the remains of a

A digger is laying out piles of soil to be examined for human remains - Credit: PA

Most Read

  1. 1 'We can't imagine life without him' - Family's tribute to Joe Langfield, 27
  2. 2 Ed Sheeran factor sees Ipswich Town hit record shirt sales
  3. 3 Noah’s Ark is LEAVING after UK stay sparked row of 'biblical proportions'
  1. 4 How many of these ‘lost’ Suffolk villages have you heard of?
  2. 5 'Ipswich will suffer': The faces of families trapped in dangerous homes worth £0
  3. 6 Mike Bacon: Paul Cook's Ipswich Town revolution feels different
  4. 7 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Rotherham reject £400k bid for Crooks
  5. 8 Cook: We're looking to bring quality into the club
  6. 9 Hospital IT manager jailed after seven-year £800k scam exposed
  7. 10 Man airlifted to hospital after crash on country road

A four-week excavation at the site of the crash near Arundel has been launched as a digger will remove soil from a wide trench and carefully deposit it on tarpaulins ready for examination.

Project leader Stephen Humphreys, chief executive of AVAR, said he hopes the mission will bring closure to any surviving family members stateside.

Archaeologists and American Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency staff work to recover the remains of a

The excavation is expected to last four weeks - Credit: PA

He said: "We can’t divulge a lot of specific information about the aircraft but I can tell you that the aircraft did crash in 1944 in a farmer’s field.

"That farmer took a deep interest in both the crash and in the story of those airmen and was a big part of preserving this site within the local community for the last 77 years so that this site would be here for us to come in and do this recovery mission in 2021.

"So our mission is to actually recover the remains of those service members who were lost when this aircraft crashed in 1944, have them identified… and hopefully give closure to some families if we can."

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cardiff City's Aden Flint (left) and Rotherham United's Matt Crooks battle for the ball during the S

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town ready to step up pursuit of Crooks

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Derek Pinto is accused of absconding from Hollesley Bay open prison, near Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Prisoner smuggled alleged sex worker into Suffolk jail

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Rekeem Harper (centre) alongside chief executive Mark Ashton (left) and manager Paul Cook (right). Photo: ITFC

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Video

'The signings haven't stopped' - Cook's pledge to fans as Penney makes...

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Tom Peers. The Muesum of East Anglian Life have been keeping busy over lockdown maintaining the walk

Have you visited Suffolk's 'hidden' 75-acre wildlife sanctuary?

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus