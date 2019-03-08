Warning as deadly dog disease confirmed in Essex

Dog owners are being warned about Alabama Rot after a case was confirmed in Manningtree, Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Dog owners in Essex have been warned to be vigilant after a case of the deadly Alabama Rot was reported in Manningtree.

This is the first ever confirmed case of the disease in Essex and will be worrying for dog owners as it can lead to kidney failure in dogs - regardless of there size or breed.

Though Alabama Rot is considered to be rare in the UK, dog owners in Essex are being advised to remain calm but keep there eye out for the key sign of the disease which is unexplained lesions on the skin. If you are worried about your dog you are advised to contact your local vet.

Can Alabama Rot be prevented?

So far this year there have been 13 cases of Alabama Rot, also known as cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy (CRVG), across the UK.

The website vets 4 pets has suggested the best way to 'stop the rot' is to know the warning signs of the disease. Some experts think the disease is picked up on the paws and legs on muddy walks so they recommend always washing off your dog, especially after woodland walks.