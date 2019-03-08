E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Victim of convicted fraudster David Waters speaks out

PUBLISHED: 17:01 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 31 October 2019

Convicted fraudster David Waters Picture: ARCHANT

Convicted fraudster David Waters Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A victim of convicted fraudster David Waters has described how she paid Anchor Mobility nearly £3,500 for a specialised bed she never received.

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANTIpswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Patricia Cherrington, from Gosport, Hampshire, agreed to buy the product to help her 76-year-old husband David who, following two strokes, has great difficulty getting in and out of bed.

In June, 2017, Mrs Cherrington, 75, paid £3,495 to Anchor Mobility up front in order to receive a five-year warranty on the bed, which had "all the bells and whistles".

The couple were told they would receive the product in six to eight weeks but after the time elapsed, Mrs Cherrington began to make enquiries.

She said: "I rang the number but it said the messages were full. My son got me another number but I still couldn't get an answer.

"I wrote to them at an address we had, but we still never got a response, nothing at all.

"It was then that I contacted Citizens Advice and it ended up with Suffolk Trading Standards."

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Cherrington said the whole affair has had a lasting impact on the couple.

"We've got absolutely nothing, and we're still in our old bed.

"It's heartbreaking really, it wasn't a fashionable bed but it was something we needed. I'm still struggling to get my husband into bed.

"I didn't think I was that gullible, but I obviously am. It's put me off buying anything, I always speak to my son now.

"I'm not sure if we'll get any money back, I have my doubts. I've written that money off."

Asked about how she felt about Waters' guilty verdict, Mrs Cherrington added: "I hope he can't do it to anybody else.

"You wouldn't think someone would do something like this, especially when it was for a medical need.

"You save for years and then someone does this to you. But he's been found guilty and that's the main thing."

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Emergency services called after unknown liquid sprayed in man’s face

Emergency services were called to area of Greenfield Way in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Anger as closing residential care home gives 24 residents just weeks to find a new home

Resident Mark Taylor and his mum Gwen with the letter they received announcing The Dell Care Home in Great Cornard will be closing in early December. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Emergency services called after unknown liquid sprayed in man’s face

Emergency services were called to area of Greenfield Way in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Anger as closing residential care home gives 24 residents just weeks to find a new home

Resident Mark Taylor and his mum Gwen with the letter they received announcing The Dell Care Home in Great Cornard will be closing in early December. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Furniture boss who left customers £80k out of pocket convicted by jury

David Waters Picture: ARCHANT

Boris Johnson visited a Suffolk primary school today – this is what happened

Prime Minister Boris Johnson sits with students as they carve pumpkins at Abbots Green Primary Academy in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PA IMAGES

Orwell Bridge accident now clear after miles of tailbacks

The traffic heading eastbound on the Orwell Bridge and the A14 is at a standstill for miles Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Date set for tougher parking crackdowns to begin in Suffolk

Parking enforcement powers will transfer from police to councils in Suffolk in 2020. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

My lukewarm love affair with Spotland – what Town fans can expect from a trip to Rochdale

Then-Colchester United manager Tony Humes, left, presents Carl Marston with his commerative U's shirt after the reporter's 1,000th U's game, at Rochdale in March, 2015. Picture: RICHARD BLAXALL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists