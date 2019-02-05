Victim of light aircraft crash named locally

Police at Belchamp Walter, which is close to Sudbury on the Suffolk/Essex border Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

The pilot of a light aircraft who was killed in a crash at the weekend has been named locally as Stuart Penfold.

Mr Penfold was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Waits Farm Airfield in Belchamp Walter, near Sudbury, on Sunday.

Essex Police said it was called to reports of light aircraft in distress just before 11.50am and eight fire engines from Essex and Suffolk went to the scene.

A post on Braintree and District Motorcycle Club’s Facebook page paid tribute to Mr Penfold.

It read: “It’s with a very heavy heart that we have to report that club stalwart Stuart Penfold was tragically killed in that light aeroplane crash at Belchamp Walter you may have seen in the news yesterday.

A man in his 50s died after a light aircraft came down in a field in Belchamp Walter Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE A man in his 50s died after a light aircraft came down in a field in Belchamp Walter Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family; Richard, Carol and Helen. Stuart put a tremendous amount of work into this club (particularly the running of the junior academy dates) and leaves a massive void we will struggle to fill. RIP our friend.”

Mr Penfold was believed to have been flying a Luton Minor when it crashed near the landing strip.

Speaking on Sunday, Jane Walker, chairman of Belchamp Walter Parish Council, said: “It is really out of the usual and I think it took a lot of people out of the blue.

“Our feelings go out to the poor man who has died and his family. Our condolences are with them.”