Victim in Bury St Edmunds ‘substance’ attack is released from hospital

A man who had an unknown liquid thrown into his face in Bury St Edmunds last night has been discharged from hospital, police have said.

Officers were called shortly after 6.40pm on Tuesday after reports that a man, aged in his 20s, had a liquid thrown into his face in the car park of the St Olaves Precinct.

Emergency services were called to the scene in St Olaves Road and the man was taken to hopsital for treatment after sustaining minor injuries.

He has since been discharged from hospital but police said it is yet to be confirmed what the liquid actually was.

Three teenagers, aged 16, 17 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of assault and currently remain in custody at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.

A cordon was set-up at the parade of shops last night while investigations were carried out.

Police believe those involved were known to each other and that there is no wider threat to the community.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/41323/20.