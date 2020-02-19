E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Children 'too frightened to sleep' after arson attack at family home

PUBLISHED: 13:33 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:50 19 February 2020

Dramatic picture captures car on fire in Halstead. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Dramatic picture captures car on fire in Halstead. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

A mum has revealed the "terrifying" moment her family was woken by a loud explosion on their doorstep - after her son's car was set alight and engulfed in a ball of flames.

The vehicle fire is being treated by police as arson and has "caused turmoil in the family", says mum Sue Freear.

"The whole street is in shock and all the 'what if's' keep playing over in my head," she said.

The Halstead family were woken at their home in Ravens Avenue at 3.30am to a loud explosion outside, which is understood to have been started deliberately.

Sue says she "couldn't believe her eyes" when she saw her 17-year-old son's first car fully alight and rolling towards the house.

Fire crews were called to the scene and Sue's husband Gary moved other cars away from the vehicle fire - in order to stop it spreading.

Due to the nature of the incident, the car "exploded shooting glass and other vehicle debris".

Sue said that the car windscreen even flew off and landed three houses away, claiming she had "never seen anything like it".

When the explosion occurred, Sue said the brakes released but as the wheels were turned the car rolled onto the sleepers.

"If the wheels had been straight the car would have been a ball of flames into the front of our home," explained Sue.

Fire crews worked to extinguish the fire by 4.02am and Essex Police have since launched an investigation into the arson attack.

Sue says it is the mental side more than anything which has caused great distress for her family - as her three children aged six, 11 and 17 were all sleeping inside.

"Our youngest is too frightened to go to sleep because she's scared someone will bring fire to our home again," said Sue, aged 43.

"It's just a mindless inconvenience and makes me worry that these people will come back."

Despite the damage caused, Sue says her family are "truly grateful to the firefighters" for stopping it from spreading.

Sue added: "Our neighbours and community have been so caring, sending flowers and messages of support. Halstead isn't a bad place to live, the good far outweighs the bad."

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are treating the fire as arson and our enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with information is asked to call Braintree police station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/26649/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Man seriously hurt in crash involving two cars and a tree

The air ambulance has landed nearby Picture: GILES WATLING

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Man seriously hurt in crash involving two cars and a tree

The air ambulance has landed nearby Picture: GILES WATLING

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Officer in court after ‘out-of-control’ police dog bit woman in park

The offence is alleged to have happened in Springfield Hall Park, also known as Arun Park, last February Picture: GOOGLE

Man denies causing shop wall crash by careless driving

A car crashed into the front of PC World in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Children ‘too frightened to sleep’ after arson attack at family home

Dramatic picture captures car on fire in Halstead. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Nino Severino: How Pep and Usain helped me launch a ground-breaking new programme

Nino Severino used a speech from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (centre) to launch his ground-breaking Sports Skills 4 Business programme. Picture: PA SPORT

‘Dangerously low’ eating disorder care ‘leaving families helpless’ - charity targets parents with new workshops

Debbie Watson has founded Wednesday's Child to support people with eating disorders. Picture: WARREN PAGE
Drive 24