'It's very disturbing' - Victims of vehicle theft 'rampage' speak

PUBLISHED: 11:50 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:13 08 October 2019

Robert Allen's van was parked on his drive in Long Melford Pictures: ROBERT ALLEN

Robert Allen

Victims of a vehicle theft "rampage" across Suffolk over the weekend have described how they found the incidents "frightening" and "disturbing".

Around 40 vehicles were targeted for power tools from Saturday to the early hours of Monday in Suffolk and on the Suffolk/Essex border.

Vehicles were hit in places such as Walsham-le-Willows, Wyverstone, Lavenham, Great Waldingfield, Long Melford, Cavendish, Clare, Ixworth and Needham Market.

The thieves drilled doors and windows to gain access to the vehicles, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Suffolk police said investigations, including forensics and viewing any CCTV footage, will continue over the next few days.

Robert Allen, 34, a self-employed carpenter from Long Melford, discovered his Renault Trafic van had been broken into on Monday morning.

"I was very lucky, I upgraded the locks on my van this year so all I got was a smashed window. But my neighbour was also hit," he said.

"I went out at 7.15am on Monday to go to work and my neighbour was already out there saying 'the vans have been hit' and your stomach sinks.

"Loads of people were posting on Facebook about it and seems like it was a bit of a rampage.

"It's very disturbing and I find it pathetic really.

"You work hard for your money and provide for your family and people come and try to take it away from you.

"It's one of those things you hear about, people saying 'watch out, there are thieves about' but when it actually happens to you, it made me feel quite sick."



Richard Maddever, who lives near Cavendish, said thieves tried to access his land around 2.30am on Monday.

"It's frightening really. People are posting pictures on social media of tool boxes being dumped after the tools have been stolen. It was a night of carnage."

Mr Maddever added that he is looking to increase security at his property following the incident.

DI Steve Clarke, from Suffolk police, said: "The theft of these power tools will cause a great deal of distress, upheaval and inconvenience to those who have had their vehicles broken into.

"If possible, work equipment and expensive tools should be removed."

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Land in Suffolk village with permission for 50 homes goes up for sale

Land at Thurmans Lane is currently up for sale. It has planning permission for 50 homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

