'It's very disturbing' - Victims of vehicle theft 'rampage' speak

Robert Allen's van was parked on his drive in Long Melford Pictures: ROBERT ALLEN Robert Allen

Victims of a vehicle theft "rampage" across Suffolk over the weekend have described how they found the incidents "frightening" and "disturbing".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Around 40 vehicles were targeted for power tools from Saturday to the early hours of Monday in Suffolk and on the Suffolk/Essex border.

Vehicles were hit in places such as Walsham-le-Willows, Wyverstone, Lavenham, Great Waldingfield, Long Melford, Cavendish, Clare, Ixworth and Needham Market.

The thieves drilled doors and windows to gain access to the vehicles, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Suffolk police said investigations, including forensics and viewing any CCTV footage, will continue over the next few days.

MORE: Thieves target 40 vehicles for power tools across Suffolk

Robert Allen, 34, a self-employed carpenter from Long Melford, discovered his Renault Trafic van had been broken into on Monday morning.

"I was very lucky, I upgraded the locks on my van this year so all I got was a smashed window. But my neighbour was also hit," he said.

"I went out at 7.15am on Monday to go to work and my neighbour was already out there saying 'the vans have been hit' and your stomach sinks.

You may also want to watch:

"Loads of people were posting on Facebook about it and seems like it was a bit of a rampage.

"It's very disturbing and I find it pathetic really.

"You work hard for your money and provide for your family and people come and try to take it away from you.

"It's one of those things you hear about, people saying 'watch out, there are thieves about' but when it actually happens to you, it made me feel quite sick."



MORE: Warning after spate of thefts from keyless vehicles

Richard Maddever, who lives near Cavendish, said thieves tried to access his land around 2.30am on Monday.

"It's frightening really. People are posting pictures on social media of tool boxes being dumped after the tools have been stolen. It was a night of carnage."

Mr Maddever added that he is looking to increase security at his property following the incident.

DI Steve Clarke, from Suffolk police, said: "The theft of these power tools will cause a great deal of distress, upheaval and inconvenience to those who have had their vehicles broken into.

"If possible, work equipment and expensive tools should be removed."