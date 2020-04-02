E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Aldeburgh body discovery not being treated as suspicious, say police

PUBLISHED: 12:36 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:58 02 April 2020

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The discovery of a man’s body in Aldeburgh is not being treated as suspicious, according to police.

Officers were first called to an address in Victoria Road in the town at about 4.25pm on April 1, following reports that a man’s body was discovered inside.

Now police investigating the incident have confirmed that the man’s death remains unexplained but is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

A police spokesman said the man’s next of kin have been informed.

They added that a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of his death will take place in due course.

